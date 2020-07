Google Doodle honors Philippine artist and activist Pacita Abad Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Google has swapped out its homepage logo with an incredibly colorful Doodle honoring Pacita Abad, an artist, activist, and feminist from the Philippines.



more…



The post Google Doodle honors Philippine artist and activist Pacita Abad appeared first on 9to5Google. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this