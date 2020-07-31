Amazon just won a huge FCC approval to launch 3,236 Kuiper internet satellites — a $10 billion project that'd compete with SpaceX's emerging Starlink network Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

· Amazon wants to launch 3,236 internet-beaming satellites in an effort called Project Kuiper, which would directly compete with SpaceX's growing fleet of Starlink spacecraft.

Despite heated competition, Amazon managed to trounce the opposition of its competitors and win US Federal Communications Commission approval to


