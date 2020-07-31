Amazon just won a huge FCC approval to launch 3,236 Kuiper internet satellites — a $10 billion project that'd compete with SpaceX's emerging Starlink network
Friday, 31 July 2020 () · Amazon wants to launch 3,236 internet-beaming satellites in an effort called Project Kuiper, which would directly compete with SpaceX's growing fleet of Starlink spacecraft.
· Despite heated competition, Amazon managed to trounce the opposition of its competitors and win US Federal Communications Commission approval to...