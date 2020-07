Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 720G, $470 price tag Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Hot on the heels of the OnePlus Nord, BBK teammate Oppo has now officially unveiled the mid-range Reno 4 Pro globally.



more…



The post Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 720G, $470 price tag appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this suraj mili RT @9to5Google: Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 720G, $470 price tag https://t.co/m57HP6znu2 by @iamdamienwilde https://t.co/F1… 32 minutes ago 9to5Google.com Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 720G, $470 price tag https://t.co/m57HP6znu2 by @iamdamienwilde https://t.co/F1UFjFqgn1 32 minutes ago Gadgets and Gizmos Oppo Reno 4 Pro with 90Hz curved display, Snapdragon 720G goes official: India price, specifications https://t.co/wDStNxB80X 3 hours ago Akhil Joseph #OppoReno4Pro Goes Official In India With Quad Cameras https://t.co/xLKI3MgZnk #Android #news #smartphones… https://t.co/O819AFajfJ 4 hours ago Nav RT @IndiaTodayTech: Oppo has launched the Reno 4 Pro in India and it comes with a host of features https://t.co/Nj3xhhfvfh 5 hours ago IndiaTodayTech Oppo has launched the Reno 4 Pro in India and it comes with a host of features https://t.co/Nj3xhhfvfh 5 hours ago