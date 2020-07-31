Home Depot offers up to 20% off grills, landscaping essentials, more today only Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking *up to 20% off* various patio accessories, grills, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Royal Gourmet 3-burner Grill with stainless steel casing for *$399.99*. Amazon is also matching this price today. As a comparison, that’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features three in-line tube burners for a total of 27000 BTUs alongside 600-square inches of cooking area. You’ll be able to control each burner individually alongside the charcoal firebox with vents. Side tables give you plenty of room to prepare food and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.



more…



