Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip includes the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for free Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Samsung is hosting a few discounted bundles at Amazon and Best Buy, one of which includes its Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and a Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm smartwatch for $1,380. That’s the normal price for the phone, but the savings come in the form of getting the watch, which costs around $249 right now, for free. Given that there have been very few deals on the unlocked version of the Z Flip, this is a decent value if you were thinking of investing now.



This bundle is also active for the Galaxy S20, and likewise, there’s no price drop below its normal $1,000 price. If you watch our deals coverage regularly, you probably already know that it’s been sold for as low as $800 unlocked. But if you’re in need of a phone right now, at least... Samsung is hosting a few discounted bundles at Amazon and Best Buy, one of which includes its Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and a Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm smartwatch for $1,380. That’s the normal price for the phone, but the savings come in the form of getting the watch, which costs around $249 right now, for free. Given that there have been very few deals on the unlocked version of the Z Flip, this is a decent value if you were thinking of investing now.This bundle is also active for the Galaxy S20, and likewise, there’s no price drop below its normal $1,000 price. If you watch our deals coverage regularly, you probably already know that it’s been sold for as low as $800 unlocked. But if you’re in need of a phone right now, at least... 👓 View full article

