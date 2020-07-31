|
Twitter permanently suspends white supremacist David Duke
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Twitter has suspended the account of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke for “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct,” a spokesperson confirmed to The Verge on Friday. “This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”
Duke joined Twitter in September 2009, an archived version of his page shows, and his account had more than 53,000 followers.
YouTube suspended several white supremacists’ channels last month, including Duke’s, for violating its hate speech policies. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which describes Duke as a neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier, says Duke “built an international reputation as the American face of white nationalism and pseudo-academic...
