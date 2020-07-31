Twitter permanently suspends white supremacist David Duke Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Twitter has suspended the account of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke for “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct,” a spokesperson confirmed to The Verge on Friday. “This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”



Duke joined Twitter in September 2009, an archived version of his page shows, and his account had more than 53,000 followers.



YouTube suspended several white supremacists’ channels last month, including Duke’s, for violating its hate speech policies. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which describes Duke as a neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier, says Duke “built an international reputation as the American face of white nationalism and pseudo-academic... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeTwitter has suspended the account of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke for “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct,” a spokesperson confirmed to The Verge on Friday. “This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”Duke joined Twitter in September 2009, an archived version of his page shows, and his account had more than 53,000 followers.YouTube suspended several white supremacists’ channels last month, including Duke’s, for violating its hate speech policies. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which describes Duke as a neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier, says Duke “built an international reputation as the American face of white nationalism and pseudo-academic... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter



Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Twitter enforces its new hate policy by banning David Duke Twitter has banned notorious white supremacist David Duke, enforcing a new policy against hate speech links it introduced earlier this month. “The account you...

engadget 5 hours ago



David Duke: Former KKK grand wizard and white supremacist has Twitter account suspended Notorious agitator had recently propagated assorted coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories

Independent 4 hours ago





Tweets about this