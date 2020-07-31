Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter permanently suspends white supremacist David Duke

The Verge Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Twitter permanently suspends white supremacist David DukeIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter has suspended the account of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke for “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct,” a spokesperson confirmed to The Verge on Friday. “This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”

Duke joined Twitter in September 2009, an archived version of his page shows, and his account had more than 53,000 followers.

YouTube suspended several white supremacists’ channels last month, including Duke’s, for violating its hate speech policies. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which describes Duke as a neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier, says Duke “built an international reputation as the American face of white nationalism and pseudo-academic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter enforces its new hate policy by banning David Duke

 Twitter has banned notorious white supremacist David Duke, enforcing a new policy against hate speech links it introduced earlier this month. “The account you...
engadget

David Duke: Former KKK grand wizard and white supremacist has Twitter account suspended

 Notorious agitator had recently propagated assorted coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories
Independent


Tweets about this