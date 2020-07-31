Global  
 

COVID Alert app, built with Apple and Google Exposure Notification API, now available in Canada

9to5Mac Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The Exposure Notification API developed by Apple and Google is beginning to gain traction outside of the United States. This week, Health Canada has released its new COVID Alert application, which allows citizens to report positive COVID-19 test results and be notified if they’ve been exposed to the virus.

