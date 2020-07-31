A Facebook ad boycott made waves — but it's having very little financial impact on the social media giant (FB)
Friday, 31 July 2020 () · Facebook's advertising revenue will only grow by 10% through October, the company predicted Thursday.
· That's down from 17% in the first quarter thanks to a litany of impacts, including a high-profile advertiser boycott.
· Major spenders including Walmart, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks stopped buying Facebook ads earlier this...
Facebook shares soar as the company beats earning expectations, bringing in $18.69 billion versus an expected $16.79 billion. The report follows a tumultuous quarter for the social giant as it faced a..
Social media giant Facebook is adding more virtual hangout features to Messenger Rooms. According to Mashable, Mark Zuckerberg's empire announced on Thursday morning that the Messenger Rooms video call..