Snapdragon 765G tested: We probably don't need premium Android phones anymore
Friday, 31 July 2020 () If you’re spending time poring over Android phone spec sheets when deciding which phone to buy, then you know there are basically two processors to look for: the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip—right now, that would be the Snapdragon 865 or slightly faster 865+—and everything else. Smartphone processors move so fast that even the previous year's flagship processor’s speeds are old news.
That’s changed this year. Along with the high-end Snapdragon 865 that powers flagships like Samsung's Galaxy S20 and the Snapdragon 865+ for even higher-end gaming phones, Qualcomm is also selling the Snapdragon 765 and 765G chips, which raises the middle tier substantially. While mid-range phones have typically run Snapdragon 6 and 7 Series chips, the 765 is a different animal.
