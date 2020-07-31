Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snapdragon 765G tested: We probably don't need premium Android phones anymore

PC World Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
If you’re spending time poring over Android phone spec sheets when deciding which phone to buy, then you know there are basically two processors to look for: the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip—right now, that would be the Snapdragon 865 or slightly faster 865+—and everything else. Smartphone processors move so fast that even the previous year's flagship processor’s speeds are old news.

That’s changed this year. Along with the high-end Snapdragon 865 that powers flagships like Samsung's Galaxy S20 and the Snapdragon 865+ for even higher-end gaming phones, Qualcomm is also selling the Snapdragon 765 and 765G chips, which raises the middle tier substantially. While mid-range phones have typically run Snapdragon 6 and 7 Series chips, the 765 is a different animal.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera [Video]

OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera

OnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Galaxy Z Flip 5G now up for preorder if you’d rather not wait for the Note 20

Galaxy Z Flip 5G now up for preorder if you’d rather not wait for the Note 20 Image: Samsung Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the 5G version of the foldable phone it released earlier this year, is now available for preorder as an unlocked...
The Verge


Tweets about this