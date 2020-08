SpaceX's first crewed mission is headed back to Earth. Here's every step that must go perfectly for 2 NASA astronauts to come home safely. Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

· NASA, SpaceX, and two veteran astronauts are about to finish the first-ever crewed commercial spaceflight.

· On Saturday, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to climb back aboard the Crew Dragon from the International Space Station, then weather a fiery fall through Earth's atmosphere.

· If the spaceship... · NASA, SpaceX, and two veteran astronauts are about to finish the first-ever crewed commercial spaceflight.· On Saturday, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to climb back aboard the Crew Dragon from the International Space Station, then weather a fiery fall through Earth's atmosphere.· If the spaceship 👓 View full article