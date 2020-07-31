Every new movie you can watch on Disney Plus — from the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' to the fantasy film 'Artemis Fowl'

high priestess A Goofy Movie is my favorite movie on Disney+ and I watch it every time I’m alone 😭 1 hour ago Rev. PatchDrury He used to watch this Netflix movie called Otto The Rhino, religiously. Every October he still watches a Curious G… https://t.co/FgKKHTTCuj 7 hours ago mariana Every time I make my boyfriend watch a Disney movie with me he ends up loving it wow the joy I bring to his life 11 hours ago LEA|ILAND OT23 RT @yixianglas: nicholas is the type to watch every disney movie after it came out and the buy a bootleg version of it and rewatch it again 13 hours ago VOTE 4 NICHOLAS OR I POOP ON UR BED 😡😡 nicholas is the type to watch every disney movie after it came out and the buy a bootleg version of it and rewatch it again 14 hours ago Kev Dawg I just saw a twitter user call Beyoncé’s #BlackIsKing unscientific as a reason not to watch. I don’t know if it’s t… https://t.co/p2BsKnUJzv 15 hours ago Laura🛸 I don’t think you understand how much I wanted to watch Disney Channel on Friday nights because they always showed… https://t.co/wTOQG55g32 16 hours ago Rick Alvarez #Muppet's Marathon from Sesame Street, Muppet Movie onto Muppets Now on #Disney+ https://t.co/ZttpzOKR0V 17 hours ago