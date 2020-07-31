|
Every new movie you can watch on Disney Plus — from the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' to the fantasy film 'Artemis Fowl'
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
bundle with Hulu and ESPN+
· *Disney Plus subscribers can stream brand-new feature-length films alongside their favorite Disney movies. *
· *The current lineup of original films includes titles like the Broadway musical "Hamilton," the fantasy movie "Artemis Fowl," and Beyoncé's new visual album "Black Is King."*
· *An...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this