The North Face’s Backpack Guide has options for school, work or travel

Just in time for back to school, The North Face debuts a Backpack Guide for all of your needs. Whether you’re using a backpack for hiking, work, commuting, or travel, there is a style and purpose for everyone. All of the backpacks are made to be highly durable, flexible, as well as lightweight for added comfort. Majority of the backpacks also come with a sleeve to hold your 15-inch MacBook and are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. Best of all, each backpack comes with a lifetime warranty. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks and check out our guide to the best hiking sandals for men *under $50*.



