Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The North Face’s Backpack Guide has options for school, work or travel

9to5Toys Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Just in time for back to school, The North Face debuts a Backpack Guide for all of your needs. Whether you’re using a backpack for hiking, work, commuting, or travel, there is a style and purpose for everyone. All of the backpacks are made to be highly durable, flexible, as well as lightweight for added comfort. Majority of the backpacks also come with a sleeve to hold your 15-inch MacBook and are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. Best of all, each backpack comes with a lifetime warranty. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks and check out our guide to the best hiking sandals for men *under $50*.

more…

The post The North Face’s Backpack Guide has options for school, work or travel appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Local organization sponsoring two backpack giveaways [Video]

Local organization sponsoring two backpack giveaways

With the start of school around the corner, some community organizations are coming together to help students in need. On Monday, one organization is having two backpack giveaways in the metro.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:09Published
Denver7 Pack-A-Back - Kids look forward to backpacks [Video]

Denver7 Pack-A-Back - Kids look forward to backpacks

You can donate to the Denver7 Pack-A-Backpack campaign by dropping off school supplies at any Larry H Miller dealership or Les Schwab Tire Center location. You can also donate cash at..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:47Published
Denver7 Pack-A-Backpack - Families financially strapped [Video]

Denver7 Pack-A-Backpack - Families financially strapped

You can donate to the Denver7 Pack-A-Backpack campaign by dropping off school supplies at any Larry H Miller dealership or Les Schwab Tire Center location. You can also donate cash at..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

dougierydal

Jonesy RT @9to5toys: The North Face’s Backpack Guide has options for school, work or travel https://t.co/EYdOOPaaUa by @alismithstyle 2 days ago

anith

Anith Gopal The North Face Backpack Guide has hundreds of options for sc https://t.co/oBBgPEk1CD 2 days ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys The North Face’s Backpack Guide has options for school, work or travel https://t.co/EYdOOPaaUa by @alismithstyle 2 days ago