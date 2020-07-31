Google ‘Pixel 5a’ makes first appearance in AOSP days before Pixel 4a launch
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Just yesterday, Google began teasing the mid-range Pixel 4a along with an August 3 date. Today, though, we’ve got our first glimpse at the mid-range Pixel phone for 2021 — the “Pixel 5a” in the Android Open Source Project.
