Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Developers accusing Google and Apple of driving them out say Google just kicked their app off its Play Store after they worked with Congress in its antitrust investigation

Business Insider Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Developers accusing Google and Apple of driving them out say Google just kicked their app off its Play Store after they worked with Congress in its antitrust investigation· An email app created by developers who accused Apple and Google of unfair treatment in the past was just kicked off the latter's Play Store days after its creators went public about their cooperation with lawmakers in an ongoing antitrust investigation.
· "If this isn't retaliation due to our role in the congressional...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Google's $2.1 bln Fitbit deal 'faces EU probe'

Google's $2.1 bln Fitbit deal 'faces EU probe' 01:04

 Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit will face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation next week, people familiar with the matter have said. Joe Davies reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices [Video]

Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices

The cloud storage service, Google One launched by Google in 2018 will now backup the data on iOS and Android phones for free with the Google account. According to the Verge, iOS app will backup the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe [Video]

Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:59Published
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals [Video]

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday in a much-anticipated congressional hearing that put four of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Documents show Apple gave Amazon special treatment to get Prime Video into App Store

Documents show Apple gave Amazon special treatment to get Prime Video into App Store Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge During a hearing before the House antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook testified that “we apply...
The Verge

iFixit Highlights Apple's Uncertain Right to Repair Stance Through Emails Shared With Judiciary Committee

 Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday testified in front of the U.S. House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee where he was questioned on Apple's App Store policies, but...
MacRumours.com

Bosses of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet blasted over market dominance in Congressional hearing ahead of results

 The bosses of some of the world’s largest tech firms, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google parent Alphabet...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

davideredfe

Davide Ferrandini RT @businessinsider: Developers accusing Google and Apple of driving them out say Google just kicked their app off its Play Store after the… 3 days ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Developers accusing Google and Apple of driving them out say Google just kicked their app off its Play Store after… https://t.co/2kgtEuArSN 4 days ago

TINGoogleNews

TIN-Google News Feed Developers accusing Google and Apple of driving them out say Google just kicked their app off its Pl (Katie Canales… https://t.co/bGz5JgpqY0 4 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Developers accusing Google and Apple of driving them out say Google just kicked their app off its Play Store after… https://t.co/siQI27jVqu 4 days ago