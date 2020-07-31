Developers accusing Google and Apple of driving them out say Google just kicked their app off its Play Store after they worked with Congress in its antitrust investigation Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· An email app created by developers who accused Apple and Google of unfair treatment in the past was just kicked off the latter's Play Store days after its creators went public about their cooperation with lawmakers in an ongoing antitrust investigation.

