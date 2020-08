Musk: SpaceX Starship Prototype Could Fly ‘Soon’ Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

After blowing up a few Starship prototypes, the latest SN5 test vehicle just completed a full-duration static fire. CEO Elon Musk says that sets the stage for a "hop" very soon.



The post Musk: SpaceX Starship Prototype Could Fly ‘Soon’ appeared first on ExtremeTech. After blowing up a few Starship prototypes, the latest SN5 test vehicle just completed a full-duration static fire. CEO Elon Musk says that sets the stage for a "hop" very soon.The post Musk: SpaceX Starship Prototype Could Fly ‘Soon’ appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article