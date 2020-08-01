Trump plans to ban TikTok in the US, decision as soon as Saturday; opposed to Microsoft spinoff Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Earlier today, it emerged that President Trump was planning to order ByteDance to divest TikTok, with Microsoft in talks to acquire. The US is now planning to ban the social network from operating in the US, with a decision possibly coming tomorrow. Meanwhile, he is against a possible Microsoft spinoff.



more…



The post Trump plans to ban TikTok in the US, decision as soon as Saturday; opposed to Microsoft spinoff appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

