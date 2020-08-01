Trump told reporters on Air Force One he is banning TikTok from the US Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

· President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he is banning the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok from the US.

