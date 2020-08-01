Global  
 

Trump told reporters on Air Force One he is banning TikTok from the US

Business Insider Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Trump told reporters on Air Force One he is banning TikTok from the US· President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he is banning the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok from the US.
· "As far as TikTok is concerned we're banning them from the United States," Trump told pool reporters on Friday, according to a pool report from the Los Angeles Times' David...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump 01:01

 US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things; we have a couple of options... But we are looking at lot of alternatives...

