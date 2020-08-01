Trump told reporters on Air Force One he is banning TikTok from the US
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () · President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he is banning the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok from the US.
· "As far as TikTok is concerned we're banning them from the United States," Trump told pool reporters on Friday, according to a pool report from the Los Angeles Times' David...
US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things; we have a couple of options... But we are looking at lot of alternatives...
