Trump plans to ban TikTok in the US, decision as soon as Saturday; opposed to Microsoft spinoff
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Earlier today, it emerged that President Trump was reportedly planning to order ByteDance to divest TikTok, with Microsoft in talks to acquire. The US is now going further and plans to ban the social network from operating in the US as soon as tomorrow. Meanwhile, he is against a possible Microsoft spinoff.
