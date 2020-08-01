Global  
 

Trump plans to ban TikTok in the US, decision as soon as Saturday; opposed to Microsoft spinoff

9to5Mac Saturday, 1 August 2020
Earlier today, it emerged that President Trump was reportedly planning to order ByteDance to divest TikTok, with Microsoft in talks to acquire. The US is now going further and plans to ban the social network from operating in the US as soon as tomorrow. Meanwhile, he is against a possible Microsoft spinoff.

News video: After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response 01:19

 US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into the issue and are thinking about making a decision. This comes after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin...

