Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.20.0 with new Color Picker utility and more
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () As recently promised, Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.20.0. This release sees the arrival of a new utility in the form of Color Picker for grabbing hex and RGB color values from anywhere on screen. There are other changes and fixes too. There are now eight utilities available in PowerToys, and with this release Microsoft has made numerous improvements to those that were already in the collection. This includes adding SVG icon rendering to File Explorer, as well as improvements to Keyboard Manager. See also: Microsoft fixes issue with Edge crashing when you type in the address bar Windows 10 May… [Continue Reading]
Tech giant Microsoft has launched the Family Safety app, designed to help protect a family's digital and physical safety. The new screen time and parental controls app help you customize your kids' web access and balance healthy screen times. The application is available on iOS and Android. With the...
Samsung Electronics has launched its new Bespoke refrigerator in selected markets around the world. The Bespoke refrigerator allows consumers to tailor their own configurations by material, color, and..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
Tweets about this
Kimberly BetaNews | Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.20.0 with new Color Picker utility and more https://t.co/NvYysL00RB 5 minutes ago