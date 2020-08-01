Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.20.0 with new Color Picker utility and more Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

As recently promised, Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.20.0. This release sees the arrival of a new utility in the form of Color Picker for grabbing hex and RGB color values from anywhere on screen. There are other changes and fixes too. There are now eight utilities available in PowerToys, and with this release Microsoft has made numerous improvements to those that were already in the collection. This includes adding SVG icon rendering to File Explorer, as well as improvements to Keyboard Manager.


