9to5Mac Happy Hour 288: Face ID on Mac, Apple confirms iPhone 12 delays, antitrust hearing
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Apple has a unified gift card system, Face ID Mac evidence piles up, Digitimes backs Apple Watch Series 6 reporting, MacBook Air refresh clues, Apple’s informative antitrust hearing, iPhone 12 release clues in Aple earnings, and much more. *Sponsored by Things*: The award-winning to-do app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.
