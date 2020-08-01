Global  
 

9to5Mac Happy Hour 288: Face ID on Mac, Apple confirms iPhone 12 delays, antitrust hearing

9to5Mac Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Apple has a unified gift card system, Face ID Mac evidence piles up, Digitimes backs Apple Watch Series 6 reporting, MacBook Air refresh clues, Apple’s informative antitrust hearing, iPhone 12 release clues in Aple earnings, and much more. *Sponsored by Things*: The award-winning to-do app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: iPhone Sales Surge in China

iPhone Sales Surge in China 00:16

 iPhone sales jump 225 percent in China in Q2. Apple cites the iPhone 11's popularity for the surge.

