Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A history of the rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, 2 of the world's most powerful CEOs who have been feuding for over 15 years (AMZN, TSLA)

Business Insider Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
A history of the rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, 2 of the world's most powerful CEOs who have been feuding for over 15 years (AMZN, TSLA)· Two of the world's most powerful CEOs, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, have been locked in a heated rivalry for the past 15 years. 
· While the two mainly feud over their respective space ambitions — Musk runs SpaceX, while Bezos launched Blue Origin — they also compete for talent, and Musk has taken public issue with Bezos...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Feds Charge 3 In Massive July Twitter Hacker Attack; Biden, Obama, Bezos Accounts Targeted

Feds Charge 3 In Massive July Twitter Hacker Attack; Biden, Obama, Bezos Accounts Targeted 05:56

 Three individuals including a juvenile were charged Friday with masterminding a Twitter hacking attack that compromised accounts belonging to VIPs ranging from former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to billionaire businessmen Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo Design in Gentian Blue [Video]

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo Design in Gentian Blue

Porsche presented its first fully-electric sports car to the public today with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously on three continents. ""The Taycan links our heritage to the future. It..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:43Published
Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs Testify Before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee [Video]

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple CEOs Testify Before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are having a rare turn in the congressional spotlight on Wednesday, with lawmakers posing a critical — and potentially perilous — question for the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices [Video]

Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google andTim Cook of Apple are testifying on their companies' practices before Congressin a year-long investigation into market..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

sosolaval

Sophie A history of the rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, 2 of the world's most powerful CEOs who have been feudin… https://t.co/W7KnjQQdOP 3 minutes ago