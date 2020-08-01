|
New ‘unpatchable’ exploit allegedly found on Apple’s Secure Enclave chip, here’s what it could mean
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
One of the major security enhancements Apple has brought to its devices over the years is the Secure Enclave chip, which encrypts and protects all sensitive data stored on the devices. Last month, however, hackers claimed they found a permanent vulnerability in the Secure Enclave, which could put data from iPhone, iPad, and even Mac users at risk.
