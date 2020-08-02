|
News24.com | UK Conservative MP arrested over rape allegations
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
An MP and former minister from Britain's ruling Conservative Party has been arrested after a parliamentary aide accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control.
