This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see inside the Drop Box N-240
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
· In-Tenta created a sustainable modular hotel suite that can be shipped and dropped into place using a flatbed truck or shipping container and a crane.
· The N-240 includes a bedroom with panoramic windows, bathroom, and kitchen, although the kitchen can be swapped for a living room.
· The 7.87-foot wide unit starts at...
