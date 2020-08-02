This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see inside the Drop Box N-240 Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

· In-Tenta created a sustainable modular hotel suite that can be shipped and dropped into place using a flatbed truck or shipping container and a crane.

· The N-240 includes a bedroom with panoramic windows, bathroom, and kitchen, although the kitchen can be swapped for a living room.

· The 7.87-foot wide unit starts at... · In-Tenta created a sustainable modular hotel suite that can be shipped and dropped into place using a flatbed truck or shipping container and a crane.· The N-240 includes a bedroom with panoramic windows, bathroom, and kitchen, although the kitchen can be swapped for a living room.· The 7.87-foot wide unit starts at 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Media Simplicity This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see… https://t.co/23tyvyec6v 6 minutes ago Jazz Drummer This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see… https://t.co/KfkZ9qWWsa 14 minutes ago Dee Best RT @businessinsider: This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see in… 29 minutes ago Business Insider This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see… https://t.co/gmyyB8g52z 36 minutes ago