Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see inside the Drop Box N-240

Business Insider Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see inside the Drop Box N-240· In-Tenta created a sustainable modular hotel suite that can be shipped and dropped into place using a flatbed truck or shipping container and a crane.
· The N-240 includes a bedroom with panoramic windows, bathroom, and kitchen, although the kitchen can be swapped for a living room.
· The 7.87-foot wide unit starts at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see… https://t.co/23tyvyec6v 6 minutes ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see… https://t.co/KfkZ9qWWsa 14 minutes ago

Deingirl

Dee Best RT @businessinsider: This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see in… 29 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider This $30,000 modular hotel suite can be 'dropped' into place by crane to reduce its impact on the environment — see… https://t.co/gmyyB8g52z 36 minutes ago