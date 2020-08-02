SpaceX just brought 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth in its Crew Dragon spaceship, kicking off 'the next era in human spaceflight'
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () · Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, just completed a crucial test flight of SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spaceship.
· The men splashed their space capsule into the Gulf of Mexico around 2:48 p.m. ET off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, following a risky plunge through Earth's atmosphere.
· Ahead of the landing,...
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have begun their trip back to Earth after undocking from the International Space Station while aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft. They're scheduled to land off the coast of Florida on Aug. 2, 2020. Credit to 'SpaceX / NASA'.