SpaceX just brought 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth in its Crew Dragon spaceship, kicking off 'the next era in human spaceflight'

Business Insider Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
SpaceX just brought 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth in its Crew Dragon spaceship, kicking off 'the next era in human spaceflight'· Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, just completed a crucial test flight of SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spaceship.
· The men splashed their space capsule into the Gulf of Mexico around 2:48 p.m. ET off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, following a risky plunge through Earth's atmosphere.
· Ahead of the landing,...
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: SpaceX Crew Dragon undocks from space station

SpaceX Crew Dragon undocks from space station 02:03

 NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have begun their trip back to Earth after undocking from the International Space Station while aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft. They're scheduled to land off the coast of Florida on Aug. 2, 2020. Credit to 'SpaceX / NASA'.

Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years

Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are back on Earth after thefirst splashdown return in 45 years. The pair landed in the ocean, off thecoast of Florida, at around 7.48pm UK time on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule carrying two astronauts make a successful splashdown after the historic NASA-SpaceX mission.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:37Published
NASA Astronauts Returning From International Space Station Aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon [Video]

NASA Astronauts Returning From International Space Station Aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

Two NASA astronauts aboard the Space X were concluding the final and most important aspect of their test flight: returning to Earth safely. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published

Watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon splash down in the Atlantic Ocean live as astronauts return to Earth

 SpaceX and NASA are getting ready to complete their most important joint mission to date – Crew Dragon Demo-2, which is the culmination of the partners’ work...
TechCrunch


