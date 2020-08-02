SpaceX just brought 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth in its Crew Dragon spaceship, kicking off 'the next era in human spaceflight' Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

· Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, just completed a crucial test flight of SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spaceship.

· The men splashed their space capsule into the Gulf of Mexico around 2:48 p.m. ET off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, following a risky plunge through Earth's atmosphere.

