A boat flying a Trump flag got too close to SpaceX's spaceship after the astronauts landed. NASA promised to 'do a better job' next time.
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
· SpaceX's historic first spaceflight with NASA astronauts finished on Sunday when the Crew Dragon spaceship splashed down off the coast of Florida.
· Onlookers in boats made a beeline for the spaceship while it floated in the water.
· One boat drove very close to the spaceship, disrupting NASA's live feed and waving a Trump...
