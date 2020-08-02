A boat flying a Trump flag got too close to SpaceX's spaceship after the astronauts landed. NASA promised to 'do a better job' next time. Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

· SpaceX's historic first spaceflight with NASA astronauts finished on Sunday when the Crew Dragon spaceship splashed down off the coast of Florida.

· Onlookers in boats made a beeline for the spaceship while it floated in the water.

