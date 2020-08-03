Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pixel 4a advertised as ‘helpful Google phone, at a helpful price’ in first retail listings

9to5Google Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
With the Pixel 4a set to be announced today, the first retail listing has appeared. Australia’s JB HI-FI provides a look at the official product page, with the device being advertised as the “helpful Google phone, at a helpful price.”

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera [Video]

OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera

OnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones [Video]

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Google releases first beta version of Android 11 [Video]

Google releases first beta version of Android 11

Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this