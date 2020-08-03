Global  
 

Sony's next PlayStation stream has 'no big PS5' announcements

engadget Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Sony has just announced that its latest “State of Play” event is happening this Thursday, August 6th at 4PM ET — but don’t expect quite the volume of news we got at the last big PlayStation event. In early June, we saw a ton of PS5 games and the firs...
