Microsoft pushes forward on TikTok purchase as Trump threatens ban on Chinese apps including WeChat Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

News broke at the end of last week that President Trump was set to ban TikTok and force the sale of its US operations. Microsoft was named as an interested party but Trump didn’t like the idea initially. Now it looks like Trump may be open to entertaining a Microsoft acquisition after all while WeChat has been named as another Chinese app threatened to be banned.



more… 👓 View full article