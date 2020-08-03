Global  
 

Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off North Face, Marmot, more

Monday, 3 August 2020
Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale takes *up to 50% off* gear, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, Merrell, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s North Face Sprag Shorts. They’re currently marked down to *$33* and originally was priced at $55. These shorts are also infused with stretch for added comfort and come in several color options. Better yet, the fabric is moisture-wicking, which is perfect for summer weather. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

News video: Crowd goes crazy as exotic car club arrives in the streets of Montreal

Crowd goes crazy as exotic car club arrives in the streets of Montreal 01:33

 The North Face Rally is a car club with hundreds from Toronto, Canada, that is full of supercar owners that go on rallies all over Ontario and USA. They have amazing machines that catch the eye and turn heads. Car enthusiasts show up when they arrive at destinations because they hope for photographs...

