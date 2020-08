You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Black entrepreneurs still face unique challenges despite increase of support thanks to Black Lives Matter



A staggering 75% of Black business owners have seen an increase in business since the beginning of June, according to new research conducted to coincide with National Black Business Month, a time to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 4 hours ago Americans have been jamming out to these dance hits while in quarantine



Three in five Americans are boosting their moods after so much time at home with indoor dance parties and karaoke sessions, according to a new poll. Two in five have even embraced viral trends and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago Americans are turning to comfort food and cooking as a coping mechanism amid self-isolation



Food has played a large role in helping Americans cope with isolation and three-quarters of Americans are eating more comfort food than ever before, according to new research. The study asked 2,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this