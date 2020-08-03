Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's 'key money' request complicates Microsoft-TikTok deal

PC World Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Microsoft confirmed on Sunday that it is interested in buying the American business of ByteDance’s popular TikTok social-networking service, pending a review by the Trump administration, with the intention of closing the deal by mid-September. President Trump, however, had his own demands.

Microsoft’s announcement caps off an eventful weekend that began Friday night with President Trump stating that he would ban TikTok, the Chinese short-form social video service. Rumors then began swirling that Microsoft was interested in aquiring the company, but that Trump’s opposition to the service might prevent the deal from occurring. A Sunday-night blog post from Microsoft confirms that the deal is, in fact, in the works.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Clock Is Ticking for Microsoft to Buy TikTok

Clock Is Ticking for Microsoft to Buy TikTok 01:02

 U.S. President Donald Trump was on his way to ban TikTok until Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella had a conversation with him.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App [Video]

Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App

Microsoft is in talks not only with TikTok on buying it, but also the Trump administration which is seeking to ban the popular video app in the U.S. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources [Video]

TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources

China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said on Friday he had decided to ban the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
President Donald Trump Threatens To Ban TikTok [Video]

President Donald Trump Threatens To Ban TikTok

The social media app TikTok is a favorite for teens -- and a favorite target for President Donald Trump. The president has threatened to ban the platform, but the company says it's not going anywhere;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this