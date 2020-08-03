Daily Crunch: Microsoft-TikTok acquisition inches closer to reality
Monday, 3 August 2020 () A possible Microsoft -TikTok acquisition is causing plenty of drama, we review Google’s new budget Pixel and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon returns to Earth. Here’s your Daily Crunch for August 3, 2020. Microsoft-TikTok acquisition inches closer to reality This weekend, Microsoft confirmed reports that it’s in talks to acquire TikTok, the popular mobile video app currently […]
Microsoft Confirms Talks to
Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has
been in communication with tech company
ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government
to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep. 15,
according to a...