Daily Crunch: Microsoft-TikTok acquisition inches closer to reality

TechCrunch Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
A possible Microsoft -TikTok acquisition is causing plenty of drama, we review Google’s new budget Pixel and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon returns to Earth. Here’s your Daily Crunch for August 3, 2020. Microsoft-TikTok acquisition inches closer to reality This weekend, Microsoft confirmed reports that it’s in talks to acquire TikTok, the popular mobile video app currently […]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America

Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America 01:09

 Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep. 15, according to a...

