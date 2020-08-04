Today’s Google Store ‘Daily Special’ is free 2-day shipping on Pixel 4a pre-orders [U]

Global  
 

The “something special” teased by Google over the weekend is a month-long series of deals. Fred Armisen is the face of the Google Store Daily Special with various skits showing off various Assistant devices and how they are helpful.

