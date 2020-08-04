Today’s Google Store ‘Daily Special’ is free 2-day shipping on Pixel 4a pre-orders [U]
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () The “something special” teased by Google over the weekend is a month-long series of deals. Fred Armisen is the face of the Google Store Daily Special with various skits showing off various Assistant devices and how they are helpful.
Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory..