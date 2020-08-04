Valorant To Introduce New ‘Deathmatch’ Mode On August 5
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Valorant players are desperately waiting for Act II, which will introduce a lot of new content to the game. Act 2 will launch a brand new Battle Pass while also adding the twelfth agent, Killjoy. However, recently, it has come to light that Act 2 will also introduce the rumored Free-For-All (FFA) Deathmatch mode on […]
