Trump Says Yes To Microsoft TikTok Deal (T&C Apply)
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () TikTok is currently facing a hard time on American soil, with its future in jeopardy. Earlier reports suggested that the US government might kick the video-sharing app out of the US, but then things turned the other way around. As per the latest development, Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok — the company also […]
Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep. 15, according to a statement....
President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be..
