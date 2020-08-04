Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft’s operations will be zero waste by 2030 

The Verge Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Microsoft’s operations will be zero waste by 2030 Microsoft plans to stop generating trash from its operations by 2030, the company announced today. It also pledged to stop using single-use plastics in its packaging by 2025.

As part of its zero waste goal, the company will set up what it’s calling “Circular Centers” to allow the company to reuse or recycle 90 percent of its waste on site, instead of sending it to third-party recyclers. One of the big-ticket items that will be recycled in-house are the servers used in Microsoft’s data centers. The company also pledged to eliminate waste from its own manufacturing process, although its suppliers won’t be expected to stick to the same zero waste goal as Microsoft.

"People tossed out a record 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste globally in..."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

US should get a very large percentage of TikTok sale proceeds: Trump

 Washington, Aug 4 (PTI) President Donald Trump has demanded that the US treasury should get a substantial chunk of the TikTok sale proceeds, as he set September..
WorldNews

Donald Trump: US Treasury should get cut of TikTok deal

 The president's comments come after Microsoft said it is in talks to buy the app's US business.
BBC News

What's going on with TikTok?

 Microsoft confirmed it wants to acquire TikTok after President Trump threatened to ban the app.
BBC News

Microsoft in talks to purchase TikTok from its Chinese parent company

 President Trump says the popular social media app TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, will be shut down in the U.S. next month unless it's purchased by..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump Sets Clock Ticking For TikTok, Unless Microsoft Seals Deal

Trump Sets Clock Ticking For TikTok, Unless Microsoft Seals Deal By Steve Herman The Chinese-owned social media app TikTok “is going to be out of business in the United States” on September 15, unless Microsoft or...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SBSFossbytes

Happy 5th birthday Windows 10! Why aren't you (much) better?

 Five years ago today Windows 10 hit general availability and it’s fair to say the operating system has had a lot of low points in its first half-decade....
betanews

Microsoft’s operations will be zero waste by 2030 

Microsoft’s operations will be zero waste by 2030  Microsoft plans to stop generating trash from its operations by 2030, the company announced today. It also pledged to stop using single-use plastics in its...
The Verge


Tweets about this