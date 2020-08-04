College hoodies to get you ready for game day for $24 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Here's how families with children are making the most of summer 2020



The average family is missing out on 17 events this summer due to the pandemic, according to new research. This includes an average of two summer camps and two vacations, as well as six day trips and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19



48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 days ago Tuesday Is Leftover Day For Big Game Hunting Licenses



The leftover hunting licenses are available on Colorado Parks and Wildlife's website. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:22 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this