Apple's $400 iPhone SE beats Google's $350 Pixel 4a midrange phone in one all-important way 

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple starts assembling iPhone 11 units in India



Tech giant Apple in collaboration with its contract manufacturing partner Foxconn has started the assembling of the iPhone 11 units in its plant near Chennai in India. According to TechCrunch, small.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands



Amazon is currently working on a new feature for its voice assistant service Alexa which will allow the software to launch Android as well as iOS applications through voice commands. According to The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 2 weeks ago Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones



Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on July 2, 2020

Tweets about this