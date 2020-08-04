Apple's $400 iPhone SE beats Google's $350 Pixel 4a midrange phone in one all-important way
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
· Google's Pixel 4a and Apple's iPhone SE are less expensive alternatives to each company's respective flagships.
· Google's Pixel 4a clearly focuses on camera quality, while Apple's iPhone SE clearly focuses on performance.
· At the end of the day, the iPhone SE is the more "premium" of the two midrange phones due to...
On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by YouTuber and influencer PJ 'OVERTFLOW' Brittain for Who's Got Game?; Mobile Editor Andy Boxall walks us through Google's Pixel 4a; Riley Winn pulls back the coutain on which celebrities are closeted geeks; In the news: Trump gave TikTok and ByteDance a...
Amazon is currently working on a new feature for its voice assistant service Alexa which will allow the software to launch Android as well as iOS applications through voice commands. According to The..
Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory..