Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Honda recalls 608,000 vehicles for faulty software

The Verge Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Honda recalls 608,000 vehicles for faulty softwarePhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Honda is recalling 608,000 vans and SUVs because of faulty software that can, among other things, cause the backup camera to fail and the driver display to malfunction or reboot. The recalls will begin on September 23rd.

Certain 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports, and 2019-2021 Pilots were outfitted with “[i]ncorrect instrument panel control module software” that can cause the display to not show critical information like speed, engine oil pressure, and gear selector position until the car is turned off and on again. The displays can also randomly reboot, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The malfunctioning software can also prevent the backup camera feed from showing up.

Honda will notify...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Honda Honda Japanese multinational conglomerate

Japan’s Honda reports loss in April-June as virus hits sales

 TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda reported Wednesday that it sank into the red for the April-June quarter, as its sales plunged due to the coronavirus..
WorldNews

NHS worker 'lucky to be alive' after being hit by car in 'racist attack'

 Unnamed 21-year-old says he is scared to go outside after Honda was deliberately driven into him
Independent
What Car Brands Inspire The Most Loyalty? [Video]

What Car Brands Inspire The Most Loyalty?

J.D. Power announced its second-annual ranking of the car companies with the best brand loyalty. Honda came in third with 58.7% of Honda owners went with the brand again when buying a new car. Toyota is number two with 60.3%. The study found that 60.5% of Subaru owners went with the brand again when buying a new car. The worst performer? Fiat, which earned a loyalty rate of just over 10%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

The Verge The Verge American technology news and media website operated by Vox Media

Indie darling Alto’s Adventure and its sequel are finally coming to PS4, Xbox One and Switch

 Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, two mobile games we at The Verge love because of their beautiful art style and polished gameplay, are finally coming to..
The Verge

Riot Games addresses burnout and crunch by giving employees a week off

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends and Valorant, will be giving employees the week of August 10th..
The Verge

Mulan is heading to Disney Plus on September 4th for $30

 Image: Disney

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan will be released on Disney Plus on September 4th for $29.99, the company announced..
The Verge

Samsung is launching a 5G version of the Galaxy A51 in the US this week

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Samsung’s next midrange phone to get 5G connectivity is the Galaxy A51. Originally launched back in April, the A51..
The Verge

Donald Trump trying to control the FCC is a ‘disaster,’ says Sen. Ron Wyden

 Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) says President Donald Trump’s recent handling of Federal Communications..
The Verge

Aircraft pilot Aircraft pilot person controlling an aircraft in flight


National Highway Traffic Safety Administration National Highway Traffic Safety Administration American agency of the Executive Branch of the Department of Transportation


Tweets about this