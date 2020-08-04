Honda recalls 608,000 vehicles for faulty software Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Certain 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports, and 2019-2021



Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Honda is recalling 608,000 vans and SUVs because of faulty software that can, among other things, cause the backup camera to fail and the driver display to malfunction or reboot. The recalls will begin on September 23rd. Certain 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports, and 2019-2021 Pilots were outfitted with "[i]ncorrect instrument panel control module software" that can cause the display to not show critical information like speed, engine oil pressure, and gear selector position until the car is turned off and on again. The displays can also randomly reboot, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The malfunctioning software can also prevent the backup camera feed from showing up. Honda will notify...


