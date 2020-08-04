Global  
 

Avalon’s A13 Bottleless Hot/Cold Water Dispenser is $200 off for today only

9to5Toys Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Avalon’s A13 Bottleless Hot/Cold Water Dispenser is $200 off for today onlyAmazon is now offering the Avalon A13 Bottleless Water Cooler for *$199.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day where you’ll also find the stainless steel model at the same price. Regularly $400, today’s offer is a solid $200 off the going rate, $40 below the previous Amazon low and the best price we have ever tracked there. Along with a handy self-cleaning feature and 2-stage filtration, this model provides hot, cold, and cool water on-demand for the whole family. A built-in leak detector adds peace of mind while a child safety lock on the hot water tap and a built-in night light round out the feature set. It also ships with an installation kit to make sure you’re ready to go on day one. While the 4+ star ratings are thin on this model, Avalon’s water dispensers are well-rated overall. More details below. more…
News video: Skilled coconut vendor in Playa Del Carmen street impresses Canadian tourists

Skilled coconut vendor in Playa Del Carmen street impresses Canadian tourists 01:29

 This coconut vendor spends his day delighting tourists with refreshing coconut water, as well as his skill with a huge machete. He works in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in the heart of the tourist district. On a hot day, the customers line up for refreshing coconut water. Cold, thirst-quenching, and full...

