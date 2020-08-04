The Beirut explosion created a huge mushroom cloud and visible blast wave, but nuclear weapons experts say it wasn't an atomic blast. Here's why.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The explanations given for Beirut blast



The cause of the explosion in Beirut does remain unclear but some experts give their initial thoughts on the possible cause. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:10 Published 1 hour ago Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut



CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the exact cause of the blast is unknown. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:31 Published 1 hour ago Unseen footage shows moment of Beirut blast



This is the shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this Gabriel Carrero RT @businessinsider: The Beirut explosion created a huge mushroom cloud and visible blast wave, but nuclear weapons experts say it wasn't a… 47 seconds ago Gadget Man Jay Ltd The Beirut explosion created a huge mushroom cloud and visible blast wave, but nuclear weapons experts say it wasn'… https://t.co/nTwRFHZv6N 5 minutes ago Dennis Koch The Beirut explosion created a huge mushroom cloud and visible blast wave, but nuclear weapons experts say it wasn'… https://t.co/qHzAgaoSdQ 16 minutes ago