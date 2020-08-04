Global  
 

Google's deal for Fitbit faces an EU probe — and regulators who watched the company break a major promise after buying DoubleClick in 2008 (GOOGL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Google's deal for Fitbit faces an EU probe — and regulators who watched the company break a major promise after buying DoubleClick in 2008 (GOOGL)· The EU Commission has announced it is launching an in-depth probe into Google's proposal to acquire wearables maker Fitbit.
· "The Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction would further entrench Google's market position in the online advertising markets," it said in a statement.
· Google says the deal is about...
