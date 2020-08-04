Google's deal for Fitbit faces an EU probe — and regulators who watched the company break a major promise after buying DoubleClick in 2008 (GOOGL)
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () · The EU Commission has announced it is launching an in-depth probe into Google's proposal to acquire wearables maker Fitbit.
· "The Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction would further entrench Google's market position in the online advertising markets," it said in a statement.
· Google says the deal is about...
Twenty advocacy groups from the United States, Europe, Latin America and elsewhere signed a statement on Wednesday, urging regulators to be wary of Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker company..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Tweets about this
Gadget Man Jay Ltd Google's deal for Fitbit faces an EU probe — and regulators who watched the company break a major promise after buy… https://t.co/WTsbIZ986c 31 minutes ago
K H A I R A T 👑 🥀 RT @businessinsider: Google's deal for Fitbit faces an EU probe — and regulators who watched the company break a major promise after buying… 35 minutes ago
Business Insider Google's deal for Fitbit faces an EU probe — and regulators who watched the company break a major promise after buy… https://t.co/zrHOu0nWfQ 43 minutes ago