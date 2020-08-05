Former Google exec Anthony Levandowski sentenced to 18 months for stealing self-driving car secrets Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Controversial engineer Anthony Levandowski, who worked for the



Photo by Angelo Merendino / AFP Controversial engineer Anthony Levandowski, who worked for the Google division that would become Waymo before founding trucking company Otto and selling it to Uber , has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for trade secret theft during his various stints in the self-driving industry. His sentencing closes the book on a multi-year legal saga stemming from Levandowski's high-rising and equally fast-falling career in Silicon Valley spanning much of the past decade.Levandowski was initially sentenced back in March, when the US District Attorney's office recommended a 27-month sentence. Judge William Alsup on Wednesday sentenced Levandowski to 18 months in prison, to be served at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to T...


