Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule 'came alive' on descent

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts on SpaceX’s first crew flight said Tuesday that their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a smooth splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Two days after returning from the International Space Station, NASA’s Bob Behnken described in vivid detail their wild ride home. SpaceX had provided Behnken and Doug Hurley video and audio of previous splashdowns, so they wouldn't be startled during the test flight.

“Once we descended a little bit into the atmosphere, the Dragon really, it came alive,” Behnken said from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The thrusters that keep the capsule on track were firing almost continuously, he said.

“It doesn't sound like a machine, it sounds like an animal coming through the atmosphere, with all the puffs that are happening from the thrusters and the atmospheric noise,” Behnken said.

When the trunk of the capsule fell away as planned and again when the parachutes jerked open, Behnken said it felt like “getting hit in the back of a chair with a baseball bat, just a crack.”

The astronauts encountered 4.2 Gs — or 4.2 times the force of Earth's gravity — as they descended.

Hurley said he's “almost kind of speechless” at how well the capsule performed and how well the two-month mission went.

SpaceX became the first private company to send astronauts into orbit with the May 30 liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, ending a nine-year launch drought from home soil for NASA astronauts. NASA had been relying solely on Russia to ferry astronauts to the space station since the retirement of the shuttles in 2011.

“One of the things that we're most proud of is bringing launch capability back to the Florida coast, back...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule 05:44

 In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Return Of NASA Astronauts On SpaceX Capsule Marks 1st US Splashdown In 45 Years [Video]

Return Of NASA Astronauts On SpaceX Capsule Marks 1st US Splashdown In 45 Years

CBS4's Mark Strassmann has more on the history-making mission.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published
SpaceX shuttle returns| NASA astronauts safe| Era of private space travel | Oneindia News [Video]

SpaceX shuttle returns| NASA astronauts safe| Era of private space travel | Oneindia News

NASA astronauts splashed down on earth in the Gulf of Mexico in a SpaceX capsule after a 21-hour journey. The SpaceX new Crew Dragon Endeavour had detached from the International Space Station on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule recovered after historic splash down [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule recovered after historic splash down

The SpaceX Demo-2 Crew Dragon carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley was hoisted onto the SpaceX Go Navigator vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, shortly after splashdown following a journey..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Tweets about this