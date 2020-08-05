|
Kris Kobach projected to lose Kansas primary, despite backing from Peter Thiel
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Shelly Yang/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Decision Desk is projecting that Rep. Roger Marshall will win the Republican primary for Senate in Kansas, a huge blow to contender Kris Kobach. It’s also a blow to the political ambitions of billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, who had enthusiastically supported Kobach, offering public support and significant PAC funding to the candidate’s primary bid.
Much of Thiel’s support came through the Free Forever Political Action Committee, which received the overwhelming majority of its funding from Thiel and purchased ads exclusively in support of Kobach and in opposition to Marshall. One recent Free Forever PAC mailing accused Marshall of funding “global warming musicals” and “transgender plays” because of his votes in support of the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kris Kobach American politician
Kansas Republicans in tight race in Senate primaryThe Senate primary race in Kansas is crucial as the Republican Party tries to maintain its slim majority. Kansas City Star Washington correspondent Bryan Lowry..
CBS News
Today’s Primary Elections: What to Watch ForKris Kobach is competing in a Senate primary in Kansas that has Republicans nervous, and Rashida Tlaib is hoping to hang on against a Democratic challenger in a..
NYTimes.com
Kansas Senate Primary Has Arrived, and the Anxiety Over Kobach Is HighRepublicans worry that if Kris Kobach, a polarizing figure in the state, wins the nomination, it would pave the way for Democrats to capture the seat and perhaps..
NYTimes.com
Republicans and White House at Odds Over Kansas Senate RaceSome in the G.O.P. want President Trump to endorse the opponent of Kris Kobach, who they worry could cost them a traditionally safe Senate seat. So far, the..
NYTimes.com
Peter Thiel German-born American–New Zealand entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and hedge fund manager
Roger Marshall (politician) U.S. Representative from Kansas
Kansas State in the United States
Primary Election Voters Start a Virus-Era Wait for ResultsIn states including Michigan, Missouri and Kansas, mail voting was put to the test as some of both parties’ fiercest advocates for their bases competed for the..
NYTimes.com
Two-year-old hears for the first time after cochlear implantsA little girl from Kansas finally got to experience something most of us take for granted. Janet Shamlian has the story.
CBS News
Kansas girl hears for the first time thanks to cochlear implantsNow, without her mom signing, Mavis understands and a trip to the park with her older brothers is a whole new world.
CBS News
The Kansas City Star Newspaper in Kansas City, Missouri, US
Getty Images American visual media company
Former Google exec Anthony Levandowski sentenced to 18 months for stealing self-driving car secretsPhoto by Angelo Merendino / AFP / Getty Images
Controversial engineer Anthony Levandowski, who worked for the Google division that would become Waymo..
The Verge
Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Virgin Atlantic Airways has filed for bankruptcy protection for its United States business, as it tries to nail..
The Verge
We can’t skip steps on the road to a COVID-19 vaccinePhoto by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images
The pharmaceutical company Moderna started the last, longest step in the process of..
The Verge
Donald Trump trying to control the FCC is a ‘disaster,’ says Sen. Ron WydenPhoto by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) says President Donald Trump’s recent handling of Federal Communications..
The Verge
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrats and Republicans remain divided on enhanced unemployment benefitsNegotiations between the White House and Congress on the next round of coronavirus relief remain stalled as the president considers executive action. Skyler..
CBS News
Republicans Aid Kanye West’s Bid to Get on the 2020 BallotAt least three people involved in the effort to get Kanye West’s name before voters in several states have G.O.P. connections, renewing questions about the aim..
NYTimes.com
Trump Signs Landmark Land Conservation BillThe bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act guarantees funding for federal land use efforts. The president claimed credit for Republicans.
NYTimes.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Slight progress as urgency grows on virus reliefSenate Minority leader Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters "we are not going to give up. We are not going to walk away," as negotiations continue on a huge..
USATODAY.com
Five states holding primaries August 4A crowded Republican Senate primary in Kansas. A "Squad" member facing a rematch. Another chance for a candidate to unseat a longtime Democratic incumbent by..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this