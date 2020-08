How investors in $10 billion UiPath spotted an emerging European software decacorn Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

· *Enterprise software startup UiPath is Europe's latest decacorn, hitting a valuation of $10 billion after a Series E fundraise in July.*

· *UiPath offers something called robotic process automation, which essentially aims to automate repetitive computer tasks.*

· We spoke to two European backers of UiPath, who took a... · *Enterprise software startup UiPath is Europe's latest decacorn, hitting a valuation of $10 billion after a Series E fundraise in July.*· *UiPath offers something called robotic process automation, which essentially aims to automate repetitive computer tasks.*· We spoke to two European backers of UiPath, who took a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this StrictlyVC How investors in $10 billion UiPath spotted an emerging European software decacorn https://t.co/NkVOMz7Nzp 4 minutes ago Gadget Man Jay Ltd How investors in $10 billion UiPath spotted an emerging European software decacorn https://t.co/9JHC9I0qvi… https://t.co/ip7nhoZsqp 6 minutes ago Business Insider Tech RT @businessinsider: How investors into $10 billion UiPath spotted an emerging European software decacorn https://t.co/gghk5JqRf6 9 minutes ago Business Insider How investors into $10 billion UiPath spotted an emerging European software decacorn https://t.co/gghk5JqRf6 13 minutes ago