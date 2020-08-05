Call Of Duty Mobile Season 9 Might Be Called ‘Conquest’
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Call of Duty Mobile is all set to release Season 9 in a few days before the expiration of Season 8 Battle Pass. However, there is still no official statement from Activision regarding the theme of COD Mobile Season 9. That being said, there are rumors that Season 9 will have a World War II theme and will […]
This week, we talk about: - delays with Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 & Warzone Season 4 - PlayStation 5's gameplay announcement delay - PUBG's new ranked mode - Battlefield V's latest and final update..