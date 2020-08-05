Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 9 Might Be Called ‘Conquest’

Fossbytes Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Call of Duty Mobile is all set to release Season 9 in a few days before the expiration of Season 8 Battle Pass. However, there is still no official statement from Activision regarding the theme of COD Mobile Season 9. That being said, there are rumors that Season 9 will have a World War II theme and will […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A number of gaming delays, PUBG ranked mode, Battlefield V's final update - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 5 June 2020 [Video]

A number of gaming delays, PUBG ranked mode, Battlefield V's final update - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 5 June 2020

This week, we talk about: - delays with Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 & Warzone Season 4 - PlayStation 5's gameplay announcement delay - PUBG's new ranked mode - Battlefield V's latest and final update..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 03:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Call Of Duty Mobile: New ‘Gunsmith’ Feature Lets You Build Lethal Weapons

 Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 is just around the corner, as players are expecting it to release by the end of this week. In the COD Mobile test server, developers...
Fossbytes

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 9 To Get New ‘Hacker’ Battle Royale Class

 Just like Season 7, the upcoming season of Call of Duty Mobile is also bringing a lot of new exciting content. As of now, there is no official word on Season...
Fossbytes

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 9: Release Date, New Battle Royale Map [Updated: July 30]

 Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 is live, and the players love everything about the new season. However, according to the recent leaks, Call of Duty Mobile Season 9...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

BMXStr8nger

ADAM GIDMAN RT @charlieINTEL: Call of Duty: Mobile — Season 9 introduces the Gunsmith - the full weapon customization experience to the Mobile game.… 15 minutes ago

BeReachedGaming

BeReachedGaming RT @lab_app: COD Mobile Season 9: Release date and other speculated additions https://t.co/Xr1t6DSOok #CallofDuty #Callofdutymobile #CoD20… 41 minutes ago

wwwanpaus

ANPAUS | The Dinosaur Hunter | Streamer | Youtuber RT @PlayCODMemes: "CoDM maybe to be released next week" https://t.co/HFT1hrNFDA @DannyFromBG @PlayCODNews @CODM_murdablast @CODM_Murda @Gro… 47 minutes ago

PlayCODMemes

☣ Call Of Duty Mobile Memes ☣ "CoDM maybe to be released next week" https://t.co/HFT1hrNFDA @DannyFromBG @PlayCODNews @CODM_murdablast… https://t.co/fR9Hqg6QjV 50 minutes ago

GinxTVAfrica

GINX Esports TV Africa #CODMobile will be getting an entirely new weapon type 😏. What do you think it is? 🤔🤔 #gamingnews #fps… https://t.co/KKOh3uIcCh 56 minutes ago

king_nol

A CRIP FROM TAIFA RT @CODMOB: Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 & 10 last public beta is Out Now. Download Now: https://t.co/rq9eBsabEI Available for first 10,000… 56 minutes ago

lab_app

AppScanLab COD Mobile Season 9: Release date and other speculated additions https://t.co/Xr1t6DSOok #CallofDuty… https://t.co/DlcB8mA9Rf 2 hours ago

NOXX_Supra

Supra RT @CODM_Updates: Season 10/11 Should Be The Best Season As It Will Fall On Call of Duty Mobile Anniversary ❤ https://t.co/yOnxDxYEUA 2 hours ago