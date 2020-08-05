Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hiking shoes, apparel, more Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Merrell Semi-Annual Sale offers *up to 50% off* select styles of hiking shoes, sandals, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Gridway Sneaker that’s currently marked down to *$78*. For comparison, it was originally priced $130. This shoe features a fashionable design that can easily take you from the trail to casual outings with friends in a breeze. It has unique recycled material that’s breathable and flexible, which is great for the summer heat. These shoes are also versatile to pair with shorts or jeans alike as well as they come in a similar women’s option for *$72*. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Merrell Semi-Annual Sale.



