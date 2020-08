Facebook's TikTok clone, Instagram Reels, launches today in the US as TikTok's future hangs in the balance (FB) Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

· Instagram Reels, Facebook's TikTok rival, is launching in the US Wednesday. It provides users with another way to share content with their followers — in the form of super-short, spliced-together, soundtrack-based videos.

· Instagram Reels launched first in Brazil in late 2019, and has since been rolling out to countries